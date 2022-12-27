By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

If the Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, they’ll be playoff bound for the first time since 2018. As the Chargers set their sights on the postseason, it appears their defense will be getting a massive upgrade in the form of Joey Bosa.

Bosa has been out since Week 3 with a torn groin. However, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Bridget Condon, Bosa is scheduled to return to practice heading into the Chargers’ Week 17 contest with the Rams.

When he originally tore his groin, Bosa was given an 8-10 week recovery time. While it has taken a few extra weeks, Bosa looks like he is finally getting close to getting back on the field for the Chargers.

Since entering the league in 2016, Joey Bosa has been one of the best players in the NFL when healthy. In 82 games, the defensive end has made 298 tackles, 75 for a loss, 133 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and 59.5 sacks. Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler and won Defensive Rookie of the Year in his Chargers’ debut.

Without Bosa, Los Angeles has struggled a bit defensively. They rank 19th in the NFL, allowing 354.4 yards per game. The Chargers have struggled mightily in the run game, allowing 145.6 rushing yards per game; sixth highest in the league. Los Angeles has also struggled to get t0 the quarterback, ranking 26th in the league in sacks with just 28.

Bosa has been out most of the season for the Chargers. However, with Los Angeles on the brink of the postseason, the dominant defensive end looks ready to come back and help the Chargers make a run to the Super Bowl.