Antonio Gates is not only one of the best tight ends in Los Angeles Chargers’ franchise history, but he’s also one of the greatest of all time at the position. And while Gates will likely go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 — his first year of eligibility — the prolific pass-catcher will enter the Chargers Hall of Fame during the 2023 NFL season.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter officially reported that “Former Chargers’ TE Antonio Gates, the NFL’s all-time leader in TD receptions from a tight end, will be inducted into the Chargers’ Hall of Fame on Sunday, December 10, during halftime of the Chargers-Broncos divisional matchup at SoFi Stadium.”

This is a fitting honor for one of the best offensive weapons in the history of the NFL and will (almost certainly) be followed by his induction into Canton next year.

Gates has a fascinating story and was an unlikely candidate for the Chargers — or any — Hall of Fame coming out of college.

The Detroit native was a high school basketball and football star who initially enrolled at Michigan State to play both sports. When that didn’t work out, he transferred to Eastern Michigan to play basketball, then to the College of the Sequoias junior college in California before finishing his hoops career at Kent State University.

Despite not playing football since high school, the then-San Diego Chargers signed Gates as an undrafted free agent in 2003.

That move worked out pretty well.

Gates became an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro while racking up 236 receptions, 11,841 receiving yards, and 116 receiving touchdowns. Those career totals put him third, third, and first, respectively, among all NFL tight ends.