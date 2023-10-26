It was a bumpy offseason for Austin Ekeler and troubles have progressed for the Los Angeles Chargers after a 2-4 start. For that reason, some rumors were floating around that Ekeler and head coach Brandon Staley were having some beef.

However, the Chargers' star running back took the time to clear the air.

It all started when Ekeler was asked if the team had faith in Staley as a head coach. His response was to the point, answering with “We have no choice, right?” according to Nick Shook of NFL.com

The Chargers running back followed that statement up on Thursday. He claims the clip was ‘taken out of context.' Additionally, he makes it clear that he's simply focusing on doing his job for the team.

“I think the clip got taken out of context. It doesn't matter how I feel, like, what matters is I have to go out and do my job. It's my job to go play well, and then that will [in turn] make Staley look even better,” Ekeler said.” It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter how I feel about it. I don't give a damn about how I feel. I'm not spending one ounce of my energy thinking about how I feel because it doesn't matter. What matters is I have to go execute.

“And if I don't feel like I did that at a high level, I can't think about anything besides that. And so that's where I'm coming from, where it's like, how do you feel about Staley? I don't have an opinion about that,” Ekeler continued/ “Because I gotta make sure I do my job first.”

Ekeler asked for a trade during the offseason but was unable to find a trade partner during that time. It eventually led to him signing a restructured deal with the Chargers.

So, although Austin Ekeler negated the rumored beef with Brandon Staley, the Chargers are still stuck in the mud right now. They hope to turn things around in Week 8 in a pivotal matchup against the Chicago Bears.