Tensions are running high ahead of a Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys, as the two teams were involved in a pregame fight moments before kickoff of the Week 6 game. Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler could be seen getting punched by a Cowboys player as the brawl turned into a scrum.

Austin Ekeler got tagged 👀 pic.twitter.com/BBZCWPbjSp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 16, 2023

It's not clear what started the fight between the two teams, but Chargers and Cowboys players could be seen exchanging words on the field before the pushing and the shoving started.

Ekeler, who is just returning from an ankle injury, is lucky he didn't get injured in the skirmish.

Los Angeles and Dallas don't have a rivalry, but it's apparent that this Monday Night Football clash will likely now bear the resemblance to one after this pregame scuffle.

One of the interesting storylines heading into this contest is the “revenge” narrative surrounding Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys after spending multiple seasons there as their play-caller.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was critical of Moore's play-calling style back in March, comments that could provide some added fuel for Los Angeles as they try to get a victory for their coach.

The Chargers and Cowboys got into it just one day after the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns could be seen pushing and shoving before their Week 6 matchup.

The NFL won't condone fighting before this game- or any game- but they're likely going to benefit from this tense, Chargers-Cowboys interaction in the form of better ratings on Monday Night Football.