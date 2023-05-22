Austin Ekeler wants a new contract from the Los Angeles Chargers that the team doesn’t seem willing to give him. He’s made his latest move, deciding not to attend Chargers OTAs this week.

Not much should be taken from the decision though, as he’s been absent from voluntary team activities in recent years, according to Lindsey Thiry. Still, his lack of presence in the Chargers’ building amid silence on the contract and trade front does raise some eyebrows.

Ekeler is in the final year of his current deal and is set to make $6.2 million this season. That puts him outside the top-12 highest-paid running backs. There’s no denying the talent that Ekeler possesses, one that shouldn’t label him as the 13th-highest paid at his position.

Having just turned 28 years old, time isn’t exactly on Ekeler’s side. The Chargers could argue that his older age compared to others at the position brings his price down. Ekeler also doesn’t have a season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, though he has established himself as the best pass-catching back in the league. He can also argue that his touchdown production has been incomparable, as he’s led the NFL in total touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Austin Ekeler deserves to get his large payday. His breakout as a late bloomer shouldn’t take away from his production or that of his future production. He’s proven to be one of the best overall running backs in the league and the Chargers should treat him as such with a new deal.