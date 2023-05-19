The 2023 season feels like a make-or-break year for the Los Angeles Chargers. They have had so much talent on their roster for so long, yet they always seem to come up for short. Their embarrassing playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January was just the latest setback for a team that has had too many of them. With quarterback Justin Herbert nearing the end of his rookie deal, time is running out for the Chargers to win while his cap hit is low.

If there’s a time to push for a championship, it’s now. While the Chargers’ roster is pretty strong as is, it could be better. There aren’t many players left to improve the roster now, but there might be a few available in trades.

With that said, here are three players the Chargers should pursue to help round out their roster.

3. DT Grover Stewart, Indianapolis Colts

LA’s defense is far from perfect, but it is notably much better against the pass than the run. The Chargers ranked seventh in passing defense last season, allowing just 200.4 yards per game. On the other hand, they ranked 27th in rushing defense with 145.8 yards allowed per game.

That’s a major weakness that the Chargers have failed to address for a while. Fortunately for them, there might be a perfect player for such a role available for trade.

Grover Stewart tends to fly under the radar, but he has quietly emerged as a very good nose tackle. His stats are already strong, as he finished with 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks last season. Like many great nose tackles, though, Stewart’s contributions are more than just what shows up on the stat sheet. He takes up space to allow his teammates to get free on pass-rushing plays, and is a monster at defending interior running plays.

Knowing that, Stewart sounds like exactly the kind of player the Chargers need. Stewart would be a big upgrade over current starting nose tackle Austin Johnson, and with a cap hit under $11 million for just next season, he should be plenty affordable.

2. WR Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles

Receiver doesn’t seem like a huge need for LA right now. The Chargers already had a strong duo in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and they added another playmaker in first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Even those lower on the depth chart like Josh Palmer and Jaylen Guyton are solid options.

However, adding more weapons for an affordable price is never a bad thing. And as it happens, one such weapon could be available out of Philadelphia.

Quez Watkins has been a solid part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense, being the No. 3 receiver behind AJ Brown and Devonta Smith last season. He had 647 yards and one touchdown in 2021, then 354 yards and three touchdowns in 2022. Watkins hasn’t been outstanding, but has been solid enough to have a clear role.

That said, Watkins could be on his way out of Philadelphia sooner rather than later. This season is the final one on his rookie contract, so general manager Howie Roseman could offload him and save roughly $2.8 million immediately. If that’s the case, then the Chargers could make a move for him. After all, there’s no better way to show Herbert their commitment than getting him another receiver to play with.

1. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside linebacker is another big need for the Chargers on defense. Kenneth Murray, a 2020 first-round pick, has been a disappointment and recently had his fifth-year option declined. Free-agency pickup Eric Kendricks looks to be an upgrade at the position, but it could still be much better.

Enter White, one of the premier defensive players on the trade market right now. The fifth-year linebacker requested a trade from Tampa Bay in April, and the two sides still seem far apart. With the Buccaneers undergoing major changes in the post-Tom Brady era, the door could be open for a team like the Chargers to swoop in and take him.

White is a difficult player to evaluate. His raw stats are terrific, with 124 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2022. However, his underlying numbers show some serious hole in his game, as evidenced by his 45.5 PFF grade. He excels in blitzing with his athleticism, but can be a liability in coverage.

That said, the Chargers could have the right scheme to get the most out of them. L.A. blitzed 31.1% of the time last season, the eighth-highest rate in the league. That’s an even-higher rate than the traditionally blitz-happy Buccaneers at 28.3%.

The Chargers already have two star pass-rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Adding White to pair alongside them could propel that pass-rush to one of the league’s best.