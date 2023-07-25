The state of the running back position in the NFL has been the talk of the offseason. Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs were recent victims of that, although the New York Giants RB agreed to a deal and reported to training camp. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler also went through the same thing this offseason, but he has reported to training camp as expected, per Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.

This isn't very surprising, as this was the expectation all along. However, it was a difficult offseason for Ekeler. He wanted a new long-term deal, and the Chargers didn't want to give him the amount he was hoping for. So, he asked to explore a trade, but nothing materialized.

Ultimately, he decided to return to LA for one more year on a restructured deal and is hoping to show he's worth big money in the 2024 offseason. But, as the stories have gone lately, a number of premier NFL running backs have met together to discuss the frustrating state of the position in the league.

Austin Ekeler had a huge season for the Chargers in 2022, rushing for 915 yards with 13 touchdowns and setting a career-high with 107 catches and another five scores. But, he was snubbed from the Pro Bowl team, and entering his seventh season with the Chargers, he is set for a bigger role with new OC Kellen Moore calling the plays.

Ekeler is at training camp and is all set to play the final year of his deal, although the future after that remains unclear for him.