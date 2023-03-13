Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

While everybody waited for the massive Aaron Rodgers news, one stunning piece came out. Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to seek a trade after contract extension talks broke down, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN.”

This is undoubtedly a surprising decision, and it will be interesting to see what teams offer for Austin Ekeler, who has excelled on the ground and in the receiving game.

Austin Ekeler finished this season with 915 rushing yards and 13 scores but added another 722 yards and 107 receptions with five touchdowns in another magnificent season. With former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore coming to town, the Chargers offense should see a massive uptick, but this is a stunning decision from Ekeler.

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry has also reportedly been on the block, so it will be interesting to see what teams offer for some of the top running backs in the game.

Ekeler has been a massive piece of the puzzle in LA since coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Western Colorado, and he turns 28 in May. He has one year left on his current contract and is set to earn $6.25 million in 2023, but after that, he will be a free agent.