The Los Angeles Chargers are having a tough time managing the Las Vegas Raiders during their Thursday Night Football matchup. Las Vegas had a 21-0 lead on the Chargers early in the second quarter. Now, fans are criticizing Brandon Staley amid the team's shockingly slow start.

Can the Chargers turn things around and give the Raiders a competitive game?

Brandon Staley continues to be on the hot seat amid the Chargers' poor execution during the 2023-24 season. LA entered their Thursday Night Football matchup at 5-8 and third in the AFC West. The problems are getting worse in the absence of Justin Herbert, and fans are letting Coach Staley hear it.

One fan suggested Staley stay in Las Vegas to “go out with a bang,” as he thinks the head coach will be fired if LA does not turn things around:

Other fans were more direct with their criticism of Staley, with one X user calling for the head coaches' firing immediately after the Raiders game:

The fan touched on an important point. Namely, what is holding Staley's potential with the Chargers back? LA's defense appears to be the clear answer:

While the Chargers have not gotten out to a great start, the team has time to rally and put effort toward a comeback. Brandon Staley is playing with the cards he has been dealt. It is unlikely he and the team will give up amid their adversity.

If the Raiders hold on to their lead, they will overtake LA for the 3rd spot in the AFC West. Hopefully, the Chargers can find some kind of momentum.