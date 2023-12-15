Can Brandon Staley and the Chargers find a spark amid a shockingly poor Thursday Night Football start?

The Los Angeles Chargers are having a tough time managing the Las Vegas Raiders during their Thursday Night Football matchup. Las Vegas had a 21-0 lead on the Chargers early in the second quarter. Now, fans are criticizing Brandon Staley amid the team's shockingly slow start.

Can the Chargers turn things around and give the Raiders a competitive game?

Brandon Staley continues to be on the hot seat amid the Chargers' poor execution during the 2023-24 season. LA entered their Thursday Night Football matchup at 5-8 and third in the AFC West. The problems are getting worse in the absence of Justin Herbert, and fans are letting Coach Staley hear it.

One fan suggested Staley stay in Las Vegas to “go out with a bang,” as he thinks the head coach will be fired if LA does not turn things around:

Brandon Staley should just stay in Vegas tonight & go on a weekend bender after the game. Hakkasan, Spearmint, the whole 9 yards. Go out with a bang — ACL-Sports.com®–Sports Investor (@TheRealMrACL) December 15, 2023

Other fans were more direct with their criticism of Staley, with one X user calling for the head coaches' firing immediately after the Raiders game:

Brandon Staley gotta get fired tonite. That man prolly a good coordinator, but head coach ? Nah. Cant get it done. — SKINNY (@F4TS0__) December 15, 2023

The fan touched on an important point. Namely, what is holding Staley's potential with the Chargers back? LA's defense appears to be the clear answer:

"That defense, and that's Brandon Staley's pedigree…they're 29th in yards allowed, 29th in passing and they look like it." Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit weigh in on the Chargers defense. Raiders led the Chargers 14-0 at the time and it soon became 21-0. pic.twitter.com/izviePEnFg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

While the Chargers have not gotten out to a great start, the team has time to rally and put effort toward a comeback. Brandon Staley is playing with the cards he has been dealt. It is unlikely he and the team will give up amid their adversity.

If the Raiders hold on to their lead, they will overtake LA for the 3rd spot in the AFC West. Hopefully, the Chargers can find some kind of momentum.