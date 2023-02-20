The 2022 season did not end the way the Los Angeles Chargers were hoping it would. While Brandon Staley is sticking around despite calls for his head after a crushing Wild Card round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it’s clear that changes need to be made, and right off the bat, the Chargers have been forced to find both a new offensive and defensive coordinator this offseason.

Los Angeles quickly replaced Joe Lombardi with Kellen Moore, but they were dealt another blow when Renaldo Hill left the Chargers for the Miami Dolphins. However, Staley won’t have to look far to find his new defensive coordinator, as it sounds like he will be handing over the position to defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley wanted to find a way to promote Ansley and Donatell, two bright young coaches who were highly sought after in this hiring cycle. When Hill got an opportunity to join Miami as their DB coach/pass game coordinator, the timing lined up for everyone. https://t.co/UFc7rcY0kH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 20, 2023

Ansley started coaching back in 2005 with the Division III Huntingdon Hawks, and has worked his way up to the NFL with the Chargers. Ansley has spent most of his time working as a defensive backs coach, but it’s clear that defense as a whole is his specialty. And now, he will be tasked with turning around a Chargers defense that once again failed to meet expectations in 2022.

It’s good to see Staley move quickly to replace Hill, and it’s probably not a bad thing to see them making a change on defense after another disappointing season. Ansley has some skilled players at his disposal, but it’s going to require a lot of work for him to fix up the Chargers. Staley seems to believe that Ansley is the man for the job, though, and it will be interesting to see how he ends up doing in his first season with his new role.