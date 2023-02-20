Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers suffered an embarrassing playoff exit in 2022. Their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after blowing a 27-point lead called into question the future of head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley remains as head coach of the Chargers. However, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was given a boot. Some believed him to be a scapegoat, but his firing is more justified than originally thought.

NFL analytics guru Warren Sharp shared a wild stat regarding Herbert in 2022. The Chargers quarterback became the first signal caller since 2005 to throw for over 4500 yards while averaging less than 6.5 air yards per attempt.

Furthermore, Herbert is the first quarterback ever to throw for over 4500 yards and have fewer than 30% of his passes travel beyond the line to gain. The 2022 season for the Chargers quarterback was certainly a weird one.

The Chargers moved on from Lombardi after the playoff loss. In response, they hired former Dallas Cowboys play-caller Kellen Moore to replace him.

Moore played in the NFL, serving as a backup with the Cowboys and Detroit Lions. He was a highly thought-of coaching prospect and spent four years as Dallas’s offensive coordinator.

Herbert appeared on Up & Adams recently when the topic of the new Chargers offensive coordinator came up. He mentioned learning the new offense is a priority, but he’s excited nonetheless.

“We just recently hired Kellen Moore, really excited to get to work with him. Got to learn about all about what he wants, what he does and so this offense will be big to pick up these next couple of weeks so really looking forward to being able to do that.”