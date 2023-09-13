The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly agreed to a deal with RB Jaret Patterson, who will be joining their practice squad as Austin Ekeler deals with an ankle injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move to bring in Patterson adds extra depth for Los Angeles.

Ekeler's status for Week 2 is not certain at the moment. Joshua Kelley's workload will increase significantly if Ekeler is forced to miss the Charger's next game due to the injury. Kelley set a career-high in rushing yards in Week 1 and would be an intriguing fantasy football option if Ekeler is out. That said, there's still a chance Ekeler ends up playing. Isaiah Spiller is also on the Chargers' running back depth chart, but Los Angeles still clearly felt the need to bring in Patterson.

Patterson, 23, previously played for the Washington Commanders. He appeared in 17 games during the 2021 season, which was his rookie campaign. Patterson recorded 266 yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. He added 10 receptions and 73 yards through the air.

In 2022, Patterson played in just three games. He ran for 78 yards on 17 attempts and did not score a touchdown. He was in camp with Washington this season but did not make the 53-man roster. Now, he's receiving an opportunity to be apart of the Chargers' practice squad. A promotion could be in his future if he impresses with the practice squad.

We will continue to provide updates on the Chargers and Austin Ekeler's injury status as they are made available.