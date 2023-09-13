The Los Angeles Chargers have injury concerns regarding their best offensive weapon and their best defensive player ahead of a Week 2 tilt against the Tennessee Titans.

Running back Austin Ekeler had an ankle injury pop up and did not practice on Wednesday, leading many to question his playing status for Sunday. Star edge-rusher Joey Bosa also joins Ekeler on the Chargers' injury report as the star defensive end is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Bosa missed 11 regular season games last year after a groin injury required surgery. He returned for the playoffs but was rather ineffective in a Chargers loss.

Bosa was quiet in the Chargers' 2023 opener last week as well. He did not record a sack or tackle for loss, providing only two pressures the entire game. LA again was in a shootout, falling to the Miami Dolphins 36-34.

The Chargers defense was vulnerable to chunk plays last season and could not stop the bleeding in a handful of games. LA lost all five games in which it allowed 30 or more points. They're already continuing the trend in 2023. Even with a stellar offense, the defense has to make stops in order for a talented team to win.

Without Joey Bosa, the Chargers will have a tough time creating pressure on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Tennessee's run game. Derrick Henry could have a field day, though the Titans could opt to pass a lot in the hopes of exposing a depleted Chargers secondary that allowed 466 passing yards in Week 1.

Bosa still has time to get healthy enough to play, but hamstrings are never something to mess with. The Chargers will likely err on the side of caution.