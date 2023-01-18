When the Los Angeles Chargers had a 27-0 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars in their wild-card matchup Saturday night, the last place we expected to see head coach Brandon Staley was at a press conference talking about the end of the season.

On Wednesday, here we are, watching him discuss what happened in a second-half free fall that resulted in a 31-30 loss.

There was a lot to digest from what Brandon Staley had to say during the conference, but his response to being asked about his coaching abilities, compared to Jaguars head man Doug Pederson, might take the cake in the soundbites category.

“That wasn’t the case for a half,” Staley said.

Unfortunately for the Chargers and their fans, a football game is longer than just one half.

Obviously, there isn’t much Staley could say to take the pain away from a historic meltdown that ended a season with so much promise. This was supposed to be the year when the Chargers stepped up from Super Bowl pretender to contender. With those expectations, anything less was going to be a disappointment in the eyes of many.

Still, it’s hard to believe Staley couldn’t come up with a better answer than that. We all saw the difference between the two halves of action, and the respective sidelines. Through all of those low points, Pederson was a model of calm, and that demeanor was reflected on his players. On the other end, Staley looked lost with no composure, and that showed with his guys, notably by defensive end Joey Bosa taking out frustrations on his helmet.

If Staley was trying to state his case for keeping his job, comments like that on won’t help the cause.