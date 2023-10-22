The Los Angeles Chargers will have perhaps their most impactful defender on the field for Sunday's highly anticipated matchup with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Star safety Derwin James is active for Week 7 after previously being listed as questionable to play due to an ankle injury.

our inactives for #LACvsKC Mark Webb Jr.

Alohi Gilman

Deane Leonard

Elijah Dotson

Zack Bailey

Tre' McKitty

Christopher Hinton — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 22, 2023

James didn't practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant a day later while nursing an ankle sprain. His status against Kansas City was called into greater question on Friday, when the three-time Pro Bowler sat out of practice. James was reportedly a game-time decision as of Sunday morning, he and the Chargers ultimately deciding he's healthy enough to take the field in a pivotal AFC West battle.

Derwin James has 27 tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended in four appearances this season. He missed Los Angeles' Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders with a hamstring injury, the same issue that sidelined him for the second of his team's win over the Minnesota Vikings a week earlier.

The 27-year-old has played a key role in games against the Chiefs ever since joining the Chargers in 2018 as a first-round pick. He's not only the type of secondary playmaker who lines up all over the field and must be accounted for pre-snap, but has arguably fared better matching up one-on-one with Kelce than any other defender in football.

Los Angeles and Kansas City kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium at 1:25 p.m. (PT).