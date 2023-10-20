The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers for an AFC West battle on Sunday afternoon. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick.

The Chargers are now (2-3) on the short season. The Bolts did not take advantage of the early bye week but did get some crucial stars back prior to their 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. All three of those stars did not make a good impact in that game. Derwin James cost the Chargers 30 yards on bad penalties, Joey Bosa played little minutes, and Austin Ekeler couldn't find a rhythm. If LA wants any shot at beating the reigning champs then their stars must shine bright on Sunday.

Kansas City has won five straight after losing to the Detroit Lions on Opening Night. At (5-1) on the season, they are coming off a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos. Outside of the blowout win over the Chicago Bears 41-10 in Week 3, the Chiefs have yet to really see their offense get going. We all know the Chargers like to play in very close games, so the Chiefs must find a way to get that star-studded offense going once again.

Here are the Chargers-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chargers-Chiefs Odds

Los Angeles Chargers: +5.5 (-110)

Kansas City Chiefs: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 7

Time: 4:25 pm ET/1:25 pm PT

TV: CBS

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

The Chargers can cover this spread if they keep this game close for the majority of the game. The Bolts are really one of the few teams that have gone into Arrowhead Stadium and won, so we know it's possible. Justin Herbert and the offense need to get back into that groove they were in the first four weeks of the season. They scored more than 24 or more points in all of the first four games and were the only team to do so in that span. The talent and pieces are there, they just need to put it all together. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs to figure out a way to get first-round pick Quentin Johnston going because he has very little action to start his career.

In the loss to Dallas, the Bolts' defense played very well. They didn't force a turnover but they allowed only two touchdowns to an elite Cowboys' offense. They must continue to play that way and Derwin James needs to not commit drive-changing penalties that hurt the Chargers. If Joey Bosa can make a statement in this game then that would be a huge bonus as he hasn't really got going yet this year. Khalil Mack is playing very well alongside rookie Tuli Tuipulotu on the edge. If that core can pressure Patrick Mahomes then we might see LA upset the Chiefs on the road.

However, one this is for sure. If Herbert and the offense have a shot to get points late in the game then that might hurt them. The clutch bar is very low at the moment. If it comes down to that then we would need to see them play damn near perfect to win the game late.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

Mahomes and Travis Kelce returned to form last week. The offense altogether struggled to get points against the Broncos but that has a chance to change this week. Mahomes has done a great job at scoring points against the Chargers, forcing a shootout every time they play. If he can protect the ball and not throw an interception, then the Chiefs will be just fine. In all the games where the Bolts find a way to win, it's cause Mahomes would throw a crucial interception. Funny enough, that usually seems to be the case on either side when these two teams meet. Whoever protects the ball will cover this spread.

On the defensive side of the ball, if they can contain Keenan Allen then the Chargers will be in for a long game. Allen has played very well over the years against KC and Mike Williams was the same way. Without Williams, someone must step up, and if the Chiefs do a great job of containing that then they will be in a good position to win.

Receiver Justin Watson is out for this game. They recently just traded for Mecole Hardman for a reunion. It's unclear if he will play or not but does have a good chance to play.

Final Chargers-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This is going to come down to the wire. Every Chargers game seems to be that way. I do like the Chiefs to keep the flow going with a win at home but the Chargers will cover 5.5 points on Sunday. Take the over as well as these matchups are usually high-scoring.

Final Chargers-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chargers +5.5 (-110); Over 47.5 (-115)