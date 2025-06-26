The Los Angeles Chargers have fully recharged their expectations following their return to the playoffs. The Bolts even handed Justin Herbert new weapons to fuel the 2025 charge — notably signing Najee Harris and drafting Omarion Hampton.

Jim Harbaugh brings back a playoff roster. But this 2025 group looks far from complete.

In fact the Chargers can still entertain bringing in one more piece. All-pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey rose as one major idea. But we're focusing on offense here.

That's where a former first round selection from the previous Brandon Staley/Tom Telesco era can use new scenery. And help make room for one prized Pro Bowler still on the market ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Chargers can look into dealing away disappointing WR

Quentin Johnston has his days numbered already. Even as a former first round pick.

Ladd McConkey rose up as the leading wide receiver. All while becoming a prized second round selection in 2024. Los Angeles clearly envisions similar second round magic with the 55th pick Tre Harris. Like McConkey, the wide receiver Harris starred in the Southeastern Conference before winning over the Chargers' brass.

But that means Johnston continues to look like the odd man out in this offense. Harris brings the traits that can make him a strong WR2 option next to last season's breakout rookie.

Johnston once earned the vote of confidence from Harbaugh before he coached his first Chargers game. All after a dismal rookie campaign that saw him catch 38 passes for 431 yards and just two touchdowns.

The former TCU Horned Frog did improve his numbers: 55 catches, 711 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. But he's dealt with drops. Notably the three he botched in a crucial November contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnston looks like he's sticking around due to the lack of WR depth here. Yet the Bolts can take a swing at a past All-Pro rumored to be on the move.

Article Continues Below

Quentin Johnston can become part of this huge deal

No knock on Will Dissly who became solid under Harbaugh. But the Bolts still need tight end to address. They need someone similar to franchise legend Antonio Gates to ignite this offense further.

That's where Kyle Pitts enters the picture. Pitts first emerged as a trade possibility back on June 2. The Atlanta Falcons became “open” to the idea of dealing away Pitts per multiple reports. Pitts is already considered intriguing as a Chargers possibility.

Johnston wouldn't be the only name involved in a potential swap. The Falcons likely want draft capital too. L.A. can throw in its 2026 third rounder, Johnston, maybe even Dissly in exchange for the 2021 Pro Bowler Pitts.

Atlanta gains TE depth and a towering WR paired with Drake London in this scenario. Michael Penix Jr. gets a red zone option who can take pressure off London here as well. The Chargers free up key cap room by shipping away Dissly and Johnston together. The former has a $4.3 million base salary and an opt out for 2026 per Spotrac.

The Chargers, though, can get away with keeping Dissly for his blocking prowess while Pitts handles the downfield receiving duties. General manager John Hortiz can maybe throw in a future 2027 day two pick and Johnston to nab Pitts.

Regardless, Johnston's obviously on the hot seat this season. The arrival of Harris cranks the temperature up higher. L.A. boosts its Super Bowl aspirations higher if Pitts comes on board — even by sacrificing Johnston in the process.