Anyone who favors their NFL games be pass-happy shootouts should tune into this Kansas City Chiefs Week 7 showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. An AFC West rivalry game featuring two of the best quarterbacks in the league, piloting two top-ten scoring offenses? This one should produce some fireworks.

At least, you'd expect that to be the case. But the Chiefs haven't been firing on all cylinders on offense in 2023. Twice in six games they've failed to top even 20 points. In two others, they scored 20 and 23 points. Aside from a 41-point barrage against the Chicago Bears, coach Andy Reid's offense has been solid, if unspectacular. No wonder the Chiefs hit the trade market for wide receiver help.

The defense, on the other hand, has been rock steady. Kansas City's D has already held opponents to single-digit points twice, and the Detroit Lions' 21 points in Week 1 are the most given up by Reid's team so far. Speaking of that Lions game, it was a shocking way for the defending Super Bowl champs to begin the 2023 season, but since, the Chiefs have ripped off five straight victories.

With the hot-and-cold Chargers coming to town, let's get some Chiefs Week 7 predictions on paper.

New season-high passing total for Patrick Mahomes

This is a bit of a scary situation for the Brandon Staley and the Chargers defense. Would you be optimistic that last Thursday's 19-point effort against the Denver Broncos was going to morph into a trend for the Chiefs? Or would you worry that, with an extra few days to recover and scheme, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are going to have some answers ready?

Granted, this is a team clearly struggling to create some consistency in its wide receiving corps, while TE Travis Kelce has been unusually banged up this year. But the Chargers are giving up 289 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst mark by almost 20 full yards. Things are so bad in Los Angeles that the team dumped last year's prized free agent cornerback four games into the season.

This Chargers defense is an absolute mess, and is about to face Mahomes on extra rest. The Chiefs QB threw for 306 yards against Denver in Week 6, his highest total of the season. We say that's about to be eclipsed on Sunday.

Mecole Hardman on Sunday > Mecole Hardman's Jets career

After letting him walk in free agency, the Chiefs brought back wideout Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets this week. Any Jets fan that sprung for a Hardman jersey will be looking for a refund — the speedy receiver ended his career in Gotham after 28 offensive snaps and one (1) catch for six yards.

Let's go ahead and predict that Hardman tops those numbers in his first game back in red and white. Sure, there will be a learning curve as he eases back into the Chiefs offense. And there is still some doubt as to whether Hardman will even be ready to suit up on Sunday. But we don't call these bold for nothing, so let's call it now. Hardman plays, and catches more than a single pass for six yards. He might miss the sights of New York, but he won't miss the on-field involvement, or lack thereof.

Chiefs hang 40 points on Chargers

As mentioned earlier, Kansas City posted 41 points against the Bears…and failed to reach even 30 against any other team. But there are plenty of factors pointing towards a rejuvenated performance upcoming. The extra days of rest from playing last Thursday will help players get over smaller injuries. An infusion of talent via Hardman.

Oh yeah, and how bad L.A.'s defense is. Let's put it in some context. The Chargers have given up more points than any other team that's played five games (aka had their bye week already) this season. They've given up more points in five games than 13 NFL teams have given up in six games! (Including the Chiefs.)

If Kansas City is looking for a breakout game, a performance to set them firmly back into title-defending mode, they couldn't ask for better circumstances. Expect Mahomes and the offense to light up the scoreboard in this affair.