With Jim Harbaugh becoming the Chargers head coach, the Eagles and Browns quickly requested interviews with Kellen Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator positions.

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hired Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach on Wednesday, and the hope is that he will be able to elevate the Chargers into a consistent playoff contender. With Harbaugh on board, though, it's worth keeping an eye on the rest of LA's holdover coaching staff, and one guy already drawing lots of interest is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Now that Harbaugh is in town, he will likely look to rebuild the coaching staff with his own guys, rather than the folks who were holding down the fort without him. This means that Moore could be on the move, as the Chargers have allowed him to speak to other teams, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns already requesting to interview him.

The #Eagles also requested an interview with Kellen Moore for their OC job, per sources. https://t.co/jvNC2oCIfV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024

Moore helped turn the Dallas Cowboys offense into one of the top units in the league during his three seasons as their offensive coordinator, which led the Chargers to turn to him in hopes of getting Justin Herbert and company on track. Unfortunately, due in large part to injuries, that never ended up happening, and with Harbaugh looking to implement some changes, Moore could end up taking a job elsewhere.

The Eagles are looking for someone to help Jalen Hurts and company figure it out, while the Browns will hope a new regime can provide some consistency to their Deshaun Watson-led offense. There will surely be more teams looking to poach Moore off the Chargers if they intend on letting him go, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up landing with a new team as a result of Harbaugh's hiring.