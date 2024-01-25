Details are starting to trickle in regarding Harbaugh's deal with Los Angeles.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to be hired as the new coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, and details are slowly coming in regarding Harbaugh's contract.

Harbaugh and the Chargers have reportedly agreed to a five-year contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Chargers are giving former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a five-year deal, per sources.”

After nearly a decade away, Harbaugh is returning to the NFL to join the Chargers. He began his career as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and then took became head coach at the University of San Diego in 2004. A few years later, he went to Stanford to become the head coach and then stayed in the Bay Area, becoming head coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

Harbaugh also has a direct Chargers connection: He played quarterback for the team for two seasons (1999-2000).

As a collegiate coach, Harbaugh has a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan's first national title since 1997 this past season.

Following two straight losses in the College Football Playoff semifinals, which extended Harbaugh's winless streak in bowl games to six, Michigan topped Alabama in the Rose Bowl last season and then manhandled Washington to win the national championship with a perfect 15-0 season – the best in Michigan football history.

The Chargers finished last season with a disappointing 5-12 record after they fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco on Dec. 15, following a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Now Harbaugh comes into a situation where he has a very good quarterback in Justin Herbert but an underperforming team that is significantly over the salary cap.

Harbaugh has his work cut out for him, but ultimately the Chargers got their guy.