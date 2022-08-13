‘He’s already a total pro’: Chargers react to Justin Herbert’s new protector, Zion Johnson

Every NFL organization understands how important a steady offensive line is. It doesn’t matter how talented a QB may be. If your team features a lackluster O-Line, the offense will not be effective. Fortunately for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, they have an emerging core of young offensive lineman. 22-year old rookie Zion Johnson has stood out so far during training camp and the preseason.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a statement from a source on the Chargers who shared high praise for Johnson, who was selected 17th overall by LA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“He’s already a total pro. Does everything right, shows up and works. Very smart too. Reminds me of what we saw last year with Rashawn [Slater]. Zion’s gonna be a great player for us.”

Rashawn Slater is another crucial piece to this Chargers O-Line. The 23-year old made the Pro Bowl last year. And the fact that this Chargers’ team representative sees shades of Slater in Zion Johnson speaks volume about his ability.

The Chargers clearly have a plan developing. They want to keep Justin Herbert protected and give him the best opportunity to excel while staying healthy. And their strategy has paid off so far.

Herbert is fresh off of a 2021 campaign that saw him throw for over 5,000 yards. He added 35 touchdowns and finished with a 97.7 QB rating. And Herbert will continue receiving the attention and accolades. But the Chargers promising offensive line should not be overlooked. They will play a big role in LA’s overall success during the upcoming 2022 season.