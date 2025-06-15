The Chargers are in year two of the Jim Harbaugh experience, and all signs point to great things on the horizon. However, as with any minicamp, the team brass will have to make some tough decisions regarding the Chargers roster. Three players are in danger of not making it past the 2025 minicamp and could see themselves in NFL free agency.

There are a few Chargers players who could surprise this season and make valuable contributions. However, there are a lot of spots on the Chargers roster to fill. Minicamp is all about fighting for that final spot, whether it's a backup role or a secondary backup role. Sometimes, players get cut, and it hurts what was once a promising NFL career.

The Chargers' minicamp will be exciting this year, as players compete for a chance to make the NFL roster in sweltering heat in Costa Mesa, California. Unfortunately, not everyone makes it. There will be heavy competition for every spot on the roster throughout Chargers minicamp. These players are on the bubble and might not be on the Chargers roster in a few months.

Trey Pipkins III needs to shine in minicamp

Minicamp is often a battle between veterans and rookies, and the 2025 Chargers minicamp is no exception. Notably, the Chargers drafted Trey Pipkins as an offensive tackle in the 2019 NFL Draft. However, they moved him to offensive guard in 2024, and that may be the preferred position for him. But Pipkins is not a lock to make the Chargers roster.

Pipkins has played in 84 games in his career and started 56 of them. He started all 17 last season and looked like he was well on his way to reviving his career. But the performance was not what the brass wanted, and the Chargers signed Mekhi Becton to a contract, likely to start in place of Pipkins.

Pipkins was not efficient in 2024, with an overall grade of 57.8 according to Pro Football Focus. Therefore, he must do significantly better than that to show he deserves a spot on the Chargers roster.

There is a small chance he gets cut, especially if Jamaree Salyer shows something more. Ultimately, there will be a battle in the Chargers' minicamp, and Pipkins must show he can earn a spot.

Eric Rogers hopes to win a spot on the Chargers roster

The Chargers' roster is solid at secondary, and they have multiple players competing for a spot at minicamp. Therefore, it leaves someone on the outside looking in. Eric Rogers is at the bottom of the depth chart and must show the coaching staff that he deserves a spot on the team.

The Chargers signed Rogers as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2025. Although the Chargers took a chance on him this season, there is a chance he might not make the team. At this point, the best-case scenario could be with the practice squad. If that is the case, Los Angeles might waive him only to re-sign him to a contract that specifies that.

With the Chargers having a secondary that has a lot of players ahead of him in the depth chart, the journey is long and arduous for Rogers. As a result, he has to shake off the rust and find a way to win over the coaching staff during minicamp. If he cannot, he will find himself on the outside as an NFL free agent.

Brenden Rice is not comparable to his NFL legend father

It is not easy being the son of one of the greatest players of all time. Furthermore, it's not easy being his son when you don't have nearly as many accomplishments as he does. That is where Brenden Rice is, as he attempts to shake off the pressure of being Jerry Rice's son and perform to a level that is anything close to what his father did. But sometimes, the apple falls farther from the tree.

The Chargers drafted Rice in the seventh round in 2024. Then, he had an intense training camp in 2024 to make the team. Rice only appeared in three games and did not record a catch. Now, he faces immense pressure to perform well in minicamp. It also hurts that the Chargers have multiple receivers in front of him, and he will need to show why he deserves a spot.

To make the roster, Rice must have a great camp. Then, he must perform well in the preseason. The likeliest outcome is a spot on the practice squad. Yet, even that is not a guarantee if Rice cannot prove that he has improved from year one to year two.