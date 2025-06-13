The Los Angeles Chargers are a team to watch in the competitive AFC this season. After another Wild Card loss for the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh and the Bolts revamped the offense to try and build upon a somewhat successful first year in the Harbaugh era.

One rare situation the Chargers deal with is extended talks when it comes to contract negotiations. Starting left-tackle and Pro-Bowler Rashawn Slater is currently participating in minicamp as they are trying to figure out a contract extension. He decided he wants to continue to train and believes the deal will be done before the season starts. In today's NFL, you normally see players sit out and not risk injury. That is not the case for Slater, who knows the Bolts have a lot to work on heading into this season.

On Thursday, Slater spoke to the media about the contract situation.

“I don't want to miss any time. I love being here. It's important. This is what we do, I love these guys.”

Slater is the starting left tackle for an offensive line that has the chance to be lethal. Slater, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Mechi Beckton, and Joe Alt form one of the biggest groups in the NFL. Quarterback Justin Herbert must be excited to have an opportunity to play in front of an elite group.

Since Slater has been in the league, he has been one of the more consistent tackles in the game. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn pectoral injury but returned and did not miss a beat. He is a two-time Pro-Bowler in 2021 and 2024.

According to Pro Football Reference, Slater has not had a false start penalty since his rookie year in 2021 and only has 17 total penalties accepted on him in his career. The Bolts have a good one in Slater, and need to make sure the contract gets done before the season starts.