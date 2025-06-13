The head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh, playfully poked fun at his brother John Harbaugh after a little mishap at a Baltimore Orioles game.

During an Orioles game against the Detroit Tigers at Camden Yards on Wednesday night, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. showed their quick reflexes by dodging a foul ball, much to the crowd's delight.

Harbaugh and Ripken enjoyed the vibrant energy of the game. Their quick reactions to the foul ball had the audience in stitches. The crowd laughed at Harbaugh's and Ripken's swift responses to the foul ball as they both soaked in the lively atmosphere of the game.

The lighthearted interaction between John Harbaugh and Ripken Jr. perfectly captures the excitement and spontaneity that sports offer. These moments add richness to the lively culture surrounding athletics, weaving together various stories into a shared experience.

After the foul ball nearly caught Ripken Jr. and Ravens coach off guard at the Orioles game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had a few thoughts to share.

“I wasn't going to bring it up,” Harbaugh said during the Chargers' mini-camp on Thursday, per ESPN. “Maybe there's a lesson here: keep your eye on the ball,” the Chargers coach said jokingly.

As Detroit's Wenceel Perez sent a foul ball flying behind home plate, Harbaugh crouched down while Ripken leaned back, just as the ball rolled a few rows up. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman sprinted toward the front row, laughing with Ripken and John Harbaugh.

Even though his brother was never a major leaguer, John said he was a “great middle infielder.”

The Orioles have had a rough go to start their 2025 season. However, they have been playing better of late, having gone 9-6 in their last 15 games. That includes Wednesday night's 10-1 drubbing of the AL-Central leading Tigers.