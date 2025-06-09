The Los Angeles Chargers made an early playoff exit last season in Jim Harbaughs first year back in the NFL. The Chargers had plenty of chances to be a better team, but their offensive struggles were evident by Ladd McConkey being the only real weapon for Justin Herbert.

Looking ahead to this upcoming season, Los Angeles has not done much to revamp their team. They signed Najee Harris to help out in the backfield, and Makhi Becton was brought in to be a starting guard on the offensive line. The rest of the moves made seem to be just adding a bunch of depth.

The division is hard enough to win with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs being their top rival, while the Denver Broncos might have found their quarterback of the future in Bo Nix. Los Angeles needed to have a good draft just to stay competitive in the AFC West. It does seem like they have a few rookies poised to make an impact immediately, though.

Below are two rookies that could start over a few veterans.

Running back Omarion Hampton over Najee Harris

As mentioned, the Chargers brought in Harris to help out in the backfield. Harris was picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his four years with the Steelers, the Alabama product had four 1,000-yard seasons. He was also able to rush for 28 touchdowns, while fumbling just four times.

The veteran running back is a decent enough pass catcher, as well. He had 1,149 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. The Chargers did not beef up their wide receiver room for Herbert, so having a running back he can check down to is important.

Per PFF, Harris had the 16th-highest offense grade of all running backs. Additionally, Harris was 16th in rushing, and 32nd in receiving. Those grades are proof that Harris is good enough to remain a starting running back in the NFL. The Steelers moved on from him, but he is a good enough rusher to make a difference on offense.

With all that said, why would Omarion Hampton take his spot on offense?

Hampton was drafted in the first round this year, meaning the Chargers see high potential in him. The University of North Carolina product finished with 3,565 rushing yards, and 36 touchdowns. In each of his last two seasons, Hampton was able to rush for 15 touchdowns. The first-round pick was one of the best pure rushers in this year's draft.

The reason he could start over Harris is because of the lack of field vision from the veteran. Harris rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers, but he averaged less than four yards per carry. His 3.9 yards per carry is nowhere near the top of the leaderboard.

Harbaugh loves his running backs, and Greg Roman really enjoys playing the hot hand. If Hampton finds a way to get going early in the season, he is going to get a majority of the carries this year.

DT Jamaree Caldwell could be a rookie starter

The Chargers lost two key players on the defensive line heading into this year. Both Poona Ford and Morgan Fox walked in free agency, meaning Los Angeles had two starting jobs open at defensive tackle.

The team was able to sign Da'Shawn Hand to help out, and Naquan Jones was brought in for depth at the line. However, neither player is going to come in and have the starting job right away. They will have to compete with the rest of the defensive tackles on the team.

That is where third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell comes in.

Teair Tart is going to be a force up front for the Chargers. He had the 10th-best defensive grade of all interior defensive lineman. His ability to rush the passer and stop the run is going to be big for Los Angeles. But, that leaves on spot open.

Caldwell was a big part of Oregon's defense. He is the type of player that will power through the center and guards to get to the quarterback, or the running back behind the line of scrimmage. His strength is hard to come by, and he could be a steal in the third round of a draft that had plenty of good defensive tackles.

The starting spot for that position is wide open, and it could easily go to Jamaree Caldwell if he performs well in practices.