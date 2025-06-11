Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are aiming to pick off where they left off and make another run to the postseason. The team has a new practice facility, and mandatory mini-camp seems to be going very well for the Bolts.

In an article published by Kevin Patra, a senior writer for the NFL, it is mentioned that the Chargers are adding a unique feature to the practice jerseys. The feature is a variety of patches that showcase the players' accomplishments.

“The patches can be earned for multiple achievements,” Patra wrote. “Chargers Team Captain, Ed Block Courage Award winner, Walter Payton Man of the Year (nominee or winner), Chargers playoff participant (gold Bolt), NFL playoff participant (white Bolt), holds a Chargers record, holds an NFL record, has earned an All-Pro honor or is a Chargers Block of Granite award winner, which is a weight room accomplishment bestowed by Ben Herbert, executive director of player performance.”

When Harbuagh was asked about the patches, he related them to military patches.

“Like a resumé. Kind of reminds me how a (military) general has different patches,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh has a humorous way about him that makes him a fun coach to be around. He is the right coach for the job, and if he feels that this move can boost a player's morale, then why not? He recently mentioned that he wanted to build the team around getting Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. There is nothing he won't do to try and build a winning team as all he thinks about is football.

Article Continues Below

“Some day they'll be able to put that jersey up in a frame, put it on a wall, say something really good about themselves,” Harbaugh said. “It will be what they accomplished as a pro football player. I like that.”

Derwin James, star safety for the Chargers, added his input to the jersey patches.

“I love it. I love everything about it,” James said. “At the end of the day, this is a professional league, but when you can keep us connected and get a little bragging rights in the locker room, it's good. Guys want to compete for their jersey to look like that, too. It's a lot of fun.”

The Chargers will begin the season in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert and his receiving group seem to be improving. The NFL season cannot come any quicker.