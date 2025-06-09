Some intense battles are going on with the Los Angeles Chargers. And a rookie is making some noise. Also, Greg Roman made a “night and day” admission about the Chargers’ pass-catching group.

The Chargers plan to move Ladd McConkey around this season, taking advantage of a new and improved receiver room, according to The Chargers Weekly Podcast via nfl.com.

“We're really looking forward to growing in that department, too, because our receiving corps right now, compared to this time last year, it's night and day,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey a true weapon

Roman didn’t want to call McConkey a surprise last year. But with 1,149 yards receiving, 82 catches, and seven touchdowns, most around the NFL got caught off guard.

“Ladd was such a — not a surprise — but he was such a weapon,” Roman said. “I mean, just so dependable. We were able to do things with Ladd in Year 1 that you generally don't do with a guy until Year 3 or 4. His football IQ, a lot of different things that give him options to get open and stuff like that, graduate-level stuff, as I like to call it.”

McConkey still profiles as a slot receiver. And the Chargers have Quentin Johnston, Mike Williams, and second-round pick Tre Harris in the mix.

Article Continues Below

“We're gonna move him around,” Roman said. “The guy's got some serious talent and a serious will to get it done. Even in the playoff game, look at his production in the playoff game.

“He's a guy that we're just gonna continue to grow with. But when they double Ladd, you've got to play the percentages. The ball needs to go somewhere else. So, that's gonna open up opportunities for everybody else, and we've got to take advantage of those.”

The Chargers should be able to hurt opposing defenses with the aforementioned players along with fifth-round pick KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

“Really excited about our two draft picks,” Roman said. “I think those guys are affording themselves well.”

The Chargers also boast depth with Jalen Reagor, Jaylen Johnson, and Dez Fitzpatrick.

“Love how that group's playing right now and excited about them,” Roman said. “The rookies, we're just gonna keep pushing them, pushing them, pushing them to get up to par with the vets.”