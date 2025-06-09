The Los Angeles Chargers discovered a second round star out of Ladd McConkey. Jim Harbaugh unleashed the former Georgia Bulldogs star immediately, responding with a record-breaking season for the Chargers. But he's shown on-field improvements.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes dropped some intel she learned via the Chargers. McConkey earned massive props by one Bolts assistant coach and Kimes herself.

“Hearing Greg Roman say Ladd McConkey is getting better and better, that should be scary for the NFL,” Kimes said on her Monday appearance with NFL Live.

Kimes added one admission on her end: Regretting not talking about how good McConkey became. She opted to revisit his tape from last season.

“He really emerged as a man coverage beater, a three-level threat and perhaps most importantly, a guy who caught everything,” Kimes said.

Chargers' Ladd McConkey matched Pro Bowl WR in this category

Kimes included one more stat McConkey hit, which matched him with a Pro Bowl WR.

“On throws over 10 yards, the highest catch rate was Amon-Ra St. Brown. Number two was Ladd McConkey,” Kimes said, who included that McConkey grabbed 73% of passes from Justin Herbert that sailed over 10 yards.

McConkey caught 82 passes to lead the Chargers while scaling the 1,000-yard mark. He scored seven times. Only Quentin Johnston scored more times than the first-year wideout.

Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Greg Roman showered his receiver with praise when talking to reporters Monday.

“Ladd was such a — not a surprise — but he was such a weapon,” Roman said. “I mean, just so dependable. We were able to do things with Ladd in Year 1 that you generally don't do with a guy until Year 3 or 4. His football IQ, a lot of different things that give him options to get open and stuff like that, graduate-level stuff, as I like to call it.”

Roman added McConkey will “move around” more this fall. And how the Bolts plan to continue to grow with him.