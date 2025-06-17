The Los Angeles Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, are a team to watch in the AFC this season. They are hoping to bounce back after a miserable playoff loss to the Houston Texans last year.

The Bolts revamped their offense by adding fresh talent to the roster. LA signed running back Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and also drafted running back Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina in the first round. Both Harris and Hampton are expected to immediately improve the Chargers' running game. Another factor that can help improve the run game is that the Chargers signed offensive lineman Mekhi Becton, who recently won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jim Harbaugh is in love with the sport of football, and the Becton signing has to be one of his favorites. He is building a massive offensive line that includes Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, and Zion Johnson. The potential is through the roof with that group.

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh recently joined The Herd and talked about Becton and the offense. Harbaugh had a funny moment that he remembered about Becton that relates to basketball.

“I remember being at a game where I saw him slam dunk a basketball,” Harbaugh said. “He got elbowed; he might have broken his nose. He went over to the towel, there was blood, and he wipes it off. He was out for a whistle or two and then right back in the game. And I'm like, yeah, that is my kinda guy right there.”

Nobody loves his life more than Harbaugh. He enjoys every little moment about life and the sport of football. If you make him smile, he will always remember it. The Chargers got themselves a lineman who Harbaugh really enjoys coaching, and his addition to the team could be the most underrated one of the offseason.