The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to make life easier on quarterback Justin Herbert this season by giving him a new-look running game based on power runner Gus Edwards and versatile scat back JK Dobbins.

On Thursday, the Chargers' depth chart decision at running back was revealed and it was an intriguing one to say the least.

The Chargers will open the season with a two-headed monster at running back, one that includes two former members of Jim Harbaugh's brother John's Baltimore Ravens franchise.

JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards named co-starters at RB

The Chargers have decided to list both Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins as co-starters at the running back position heading into their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks this Saturday.

The news was revealed on the team's first preseason depth chart.

Each player spent four consecutive seasons as teammates in Baltimore. They are currently pacing the Chargers' depth chart with Isaiah Spiller as the first backup followed by Jaret Patterson, Elijah Dotson and Kimani Vidal.

Chargers' running game futures

The Chargers finished 25th in the running game among all NFL teams last season with 1,642 yards on the ground.

That number didn't sit well with Harbaugh, who made sweeping changes this offseason including the drafting of 6-foot-8, 322 pound Notre Dame lineman Joe Alt with the fifth overall pick.

The Chargers don't have the same star power on offense as they did with Austin Ekeler, whom they let walk this offseason, and Keenan Allen now in other places. What they do have is a head coach in Harbaugh and an offensive coordinator in Greg Roman who have proven they can take unknown commodities and make them work together in concert to create a Super Bowl caliber offense, as they did in San Francisco.

Last season, Harbaugh took a bevy of unheralded recruits and turned them into superstars and household names.

This season, back in the NFL, he will have a chance to take the Chargers' running game to the next level. Justin Herbert is a talented enough quarterback that he can turn many receivers into potential Pro Bowlers, if given the right play calls and a strong enough running game to keep opposing defensive ends and rush linebackers off of him.

How Edwards and Dobbins run behind a remixed Chargers offensive line could determine whether Los Angeles finishes with an offense in the top or bottom half of the NFL. Considering that both guys know each other's strengths, weaknesses and tendencies so well, don't be surprised if each plays above their capabilities and becomes a successful player in 2024-2025 for Coach Harbaugh's team.