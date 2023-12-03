Is Keenan Allen playing today against the Patriots? The Chargers' star wide receiver is hampered by injury but is expected to go.

The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the New England Patriots in a pivotal Week 13 showdown. They need to start racking up wins in order to make it back to the playoffs. But before the 1:00 PM EST kickoff at Gillette Stadium, there is a pressing question on everyone's mind: Is Keenan Allen playing today?

Is Chargers' Keenan Allen playing vs. Patriots?

Allen is listed as questionable with a quadricep injury but is expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This is huge for Justin Herbert and the Chargers, whose receiver depth is less than ideal without Mike Williams, who has missed all but the first three games of the 2023 season.

This season has been a monstrous campaign for Allen after a not-so-good 2022 season that lasted just 10 games. This year, he has already amassed 1,117 receiving yards, an NFL-leading 97 catches and seven receiving touchdowns, just two shy of a new career high.

The Chargers have rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ribs/finger) and tight end Gerald Everett (shoulder) on the injury report, among others. Tackle Trey Pipkins III (wrist) is listed as questionable.

At 4-7, the Chargers cannot afford to lose any more games. The Patriots are one of the worst teams in the NFL, possessing a weak offense that flip-flops between quarterbacks frequently and a defense that lacks its best players due to injury.

The question of whether Keenan Allen is playing today vs. the Patriots has a pretty solid answer, though the veteran wideout will have to show he's ready to go ahead of kickoff.