The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping that cornerback JC Jackson will play a key part of their defensive game plan this year. Jackson suffered through an injury-marred season in 2022 and he has spent much of the offseason rehabbing a knee injury.

Chargers CB JC Jackson left the practice field early due to soreness in his knee, per the team. Jackson has been working to return from season-ending knee surgery and has been gradually working into drills at camp. The team expects this to be part of his return-to-play process. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 4, 2023

Jackson was forced to leave practice early Friday, but this may not be a huge setback. The Chargers know that his return to the lineup is not necessarily a smooth step-by-step process. Instead, the Chargers are hoping he can eventually make it back into the lineup and improve what should be a solid secondary.

The Chargers paid heavily to acquire Jackson prior to the 2022 season and the team is still waiting for Jackson to make a solid contribution. Jackson played 5 games for the Chargers last year before suffering his knee injury, and he was able to make a minimal contribution of 12 tackles and 2 passes defenses.

Prior to signing with the Chargers as a free agent, Jackson played 4 seasons with the New England Patriots. His best season came in 2021, and he went into free agency after recording 8 interceptions and getting credit for defending a league-high 23 passes.

Jackson also registered 58 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and he made 1 fumble recovery. He earned his lone Pro Bowl nomination in that season.

If JC Jackson can get back to that form at some point during the season, the Chargers should have a very impressive secondary. Safety Derwin James is a three-time Pro Bowl performer and is one of the best in the league at that position. Cornerback Asante Samuel is quite dependable, and he had 11 passes defensed and 2 interceptions last year.