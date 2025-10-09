Last week was a massacre for bettors as true home teams went just 4-9 straight up on the weekend. Will this trend continue in Week 6? We’ll start to find out Thursday night, as the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants go at it in New Jersey. Until then, let’s dig into the ClutchPoints 2025 NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and odds column.

In addition to the home teams' futility in Week 5, the comebacks were crazy! The Tennessee Titans came back from an 18-point deficit to win, the Carolina Panthers from 17, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars from 14, the New Orleans Saints from 11, and the Commanders from 10.

And these comebacks mean that the games are coming down to the wire, which is fun for fans in general, but not the easiest to watch if you have some units on the games. In fact, this season there have been 17 games with a go-ahead score in the final minute of regulation, which is the most through five weeks in any season since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

The bye weeks continue in Week 6, as we bid adieu to the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings, while welcoming the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers back to NFL action.

Here in Week 6, we’ll get a Thursday night game, a 9:30 a.m. ET matchup from London, England, seven 1:00 p.m. ET games, just three late window tilts, a Sunday night affair, and two Monday night showdowns, kicking at 7:15 p.m. ET and 8:15 p.m. ET.

This was a tough week with all the crazy comebacks and last-minute swings. For the first time this season, we were better against the spread (7-7) than picking straight up (4-10). So, that means on the season, we stay at .500 ATS with a 39-39 record, while we drop to 46-32 straight up.

So, let’s get right into the NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and odds.

Courtesy of DraftKings, here are the NFL odds.

Philadelphia Eagles (-7) at New York Giants



After a one-week Jaxson Dart bump, the Giants reverted to form and choked up a lead, losing to the lowly Saints. The Eagles lost, too, which led to some closed-door meetings in Philly, and those aren’t usually good.

Still, the Eagles have been good at rallying the troops and remembering that they have two incredible wide receivers whom they should get the ball to after a loss. That’s why, for at least one week, the Eagles will do the right thing, pump it to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and get an easy W

Pick: Eagles 28-13

Denver Broncos (-7.5) at New York Jets

One thing that a sinking ship doesn’t need is a trip across the Atlantic Ocean. That’s exactly what the Jets are doing, though, heading to Tottenham Stadium to take on the surging Broncos.

This game is simply another piece of a 250-year revenge plot to stick it to the British. They want NFL football? Well, too bad. You get the Jets! Broncos will take this one easily, and no amount of random jerseys or fun singing will make this game better.

Pick: Broncos 30-10

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

The Steelers are coming off a bye, with a week to prepare for Dillon Gabriel and the Browns. That seems like an unfair advantage, especially when you couple it with the fact that Cleveland came back from England this week.

Yes, the Browns defense can make Aaron Rodgers’ life uncomfortable in the pocket, and no 40-plus-year-old wants that, but there are just too many things here that favor Pittsburgh for them not to cover.

Pick: Steelers 17-10

Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5) at Miami Dolphins

This is a tough one, because all though we’ve continued to put faith in the Chargers here in the NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and odds column, the injuries keep mounting and may just be too much to overcome right now. We may have to do it again, though, as the Dolphins are one of only a small handful of teams that inspire less confidence than the Chargers right now.

After the first three weeks, it seemed like Justin Herbert had finally taken the next step into the upper echelon of quarterbacks. Yes, he’s hamstrung by these injuries, but this is the type of game that truly elite QBs simply won’t allow their team to lose. So, for one more week, we’ll (nervously) believe in Herbert and take them to win and cover.

Pick: Chargers 21-14

New England Patriots (-3.5) at New Orleans Saints

Was the Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs breakout game for real? Or was it more of a Bills letdown? If the former is true, they should come out and destroy the Saints on Sunday.

This is another case where it does seem like Maye is for real and is ready to take the next step, although with young QBs, you never know if it’s just one step forward, one step back. In this case, we like what we saw last weekend, and whether Maye is great again or not, we know Mike Vrabel is an excellent coach who will get the most out of his team, so look for the Pats to get another win.

Pick: Patriots 23-17

Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars (-1.5)

For the third game in a row, we have to ask ourselves, was what we saw from a young QB real last week? Is Trevor Lawrence now the guy who can outduel Patrick Mahomes? Or was that a one-time outlier?

While the NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and odds column came down on the side of Herbert and Maye above, we’re going to have to take a pass on Lawrence until we see it more consistently. This seems like a letdown game, and with the spread flip-flopping back and forth to each side, we’ll take the Seahawks side when it goes that way.

Pick: Seahawks 20-17

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)

The Cardinals had one of the worst losses in NFL history last week as a dropped sure touchdown and a ridiculous fumble recovery touchdown gave the Titans their first (and maybe only) win of the season.

Arizona is an absolute mess, and while it should still make you nervous to totally trust Daniel Jones, Indianapolis is legit across the board. They should take care of the Cards with relative ease and win by at least a touchdown.

Pick: Colts 27-16

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) at Baltimore Ravens

In past seasons, the Ravens’ running game, defense, and backup quarterback were good enough to at least keep the team competitive with Lamar Jackson out. In 2025, that simply isn’t the case. This year’s team relies on Jackson more than ever, and with him out, they have no chance here.

The Rams are simply a well-oiled machine that gets the job done without much pomp or circumstance. Despite their OT loss to the division-rival 49ers last week, it’s hard not to see this being a workman-like blowout for LA.

Pick: Rams 33-12

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at Carolina Panthers

The Panthers aren’t good, but they are frisky this season. If you don’t show up ready to play, they will jump up and bite you, as the Falcons and Dolphins have found out. The Cowboys always seem ripe for a stinker out of nowhere, but maybe this season is a little different.

Dak Prescott is playing at a high level, and his team took care of business as they should last week by beating the Jets convincingly. The Panthers are slightly better than the Jets, but the Cowboys should still be able to cover the field goal plus the hook spread here.

Pick: Cowboys 26-20

Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5)

The Raiders haven’t won since their Week 1 victory over the Patriots, and last week’s 40-6 loss to the Colts was downright embarrassing. Still, the Titans needed multiple acts of God to get their win last week, so this seems like a good time to pick up another win in Vegas.

A Raiders win and Titans cover, or a straight-up Tennessee upset, seems to be where most of the public is heading. But as we all know, fading the public is—more often than not—a winning strategy. That’s while we’ll take the Raiders to win and cover instead.

Pick: Raiders 20-14

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

If recent history serves as a guide, the Buccaneers will probably win this game by a field goal or less on the last drive of the game. Ho hum. That’s just how Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers get down this season. Against the 49ers, it logical to think that it will be close as these are two of the top teams in the NFC this season.

So, while the NFL Week 6 picks, predictions, and odds column likes the Bucs and could see them covering for sure, let’s stick with the theme and try to split the difference here. Tampa Bay will win late and close.

Pick: Buccaneers 24-23

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers (-14)

The Packers are the much better team here, but Joe Flacco is the perfect veteran quarterback to right the ship in Cincy after the Bengals have struggle mightily in the post Joe Burrow injury era. Even in Green Bay, the team should be much better than the last few weeks.

Speaking of recent weeks, the Packers haven’t looked as good in them as they did in the first two weeks of the campaign. Plus, they are coming off a bye in which they mostly prepared for Jake Browning, not Flacco. This may be wildly off base, but the value is there at around +800 on the moneyline. Let’s take the Bengals to pull the upset.

Pick: Bengals 28-27

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5)

There is still one more week before Rashee Rice comes back and upgrades the Chiefs’ offense, and another week or two after that until the team makes an NFL trade deadline deal to try and make a push for the playoffs. So, for now, we’ll still fade the former champs and take the Lions, who should be able to run all over a weak Chiefs defense.

Pick: Lions 33-26

Buffalo Bills (-4.5) at Atlanta Falcons

In the first Monday Night Football game, the Bills limp down to Atlanta after getting their butts kicked by a feisty Patriots team on national TV last week. Now, they are in the spotlight again against a Falcons team that thrives on the Bills biggest weakness: running the ball and stopping the run.

The good news for Bills Mafia is that, even with Kirk Cousins on the bench, the Falcons always seem to struggle in primetime. Josh Allen will be out for blood after a rough performance last week, and the Bills will win the day (or night) in this situation.

Pick: Bills 35-28

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (-4.5)

In a rematch of last year’s Hail Mary thriller, Caleb Williams will take another crack at the man drafted directly behind him, Jayden Daniels. With Daniels back from injury, the Commanders looked whole once again as they dispatched the Chargers with ease. Williams has looked better of late, and Ben Johnson will surely have a lot in his bag coming off a bye, but the Commanders are still the better overall team.

Last time there were two Monday night games, they both stunk. And this time, the Bills may make the early game a laugher, too. Let’s hope that this one is a fun watch like last time and take Washington to win but Chicago to cover.

Pick: Commanders 27-24

Establish the Pass Podcast Week 6 Predictions