The criminal trial between former NFL Pro Bowler Mark Sanchez and Indiana truck driver Perry Tole took another turn. Judge Jennifer Prinz was the original overseer of the case. However, she has recused herself from the case, passing it on to Judge James Osborn. The former quarterback will have to make his case to Osborn as he fights multiple charges in the ongoing trial.

Sanchez and Tole had an altercation in Indianapolis back in October. According to reports from NBC Sports, Tole claims that Sanchez attacked him at a hotel. The truck driver eventually stabbed the quarterback in self-defense, setting the stage for the criminal case. Sanchez faces three misdemeanors and a felony battery count in the trial, which is still ongoing in Indiana.

The former quarterback was in Indianapolis with Fox Sports, serving as a commentator for a game between the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. Now, Sanchez has his hands full with a criminal trial. While Osborn will take over as the Judge for the case, Prinz did not offer a reason for stepping away, according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio.

“No reason was given for the recusal,” Florio said. “It can happen if the judge personally knows one of the parties or one of their close family members.”

Sanchez had a successful career in the NFL, playing for the New York Jets and three other teams. Since retiring after the 2018 season, he joined the media world, serving as a commentator. However, he has not called a single game in 2025 as he deals with charges pressed against him by Tole. The result of the case could determine if he will return to the broadcast booth.

For now, the trial continues with a new judge at the helm. Regardless, there are many NFL fans that will have their eye on the case as it reaches its conclusion.