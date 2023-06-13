Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson offered a promising injury update on the first day of mandatory minicamp. Jackson indicated that he expects to be ready to participate in Chargers' training camp.

The JC Jackson injury update comes seven months after he underwent knee surgery. Jackson said that he is scheduled to meet with his surgeon Monday. He hopes to be cleared to play for the Chargers during his appointment.

“I’m gonna be ready for training camp,” Jackson said, via The Athletic's Daniel Popper. “I’m gonna be ready for Week 1. I’m gonna be ready whenever my name is called.”

Jackson's first season with the Chargers couldn't have gone any worse. After spending four seasons with the New England Patriots, Jackson joined Los Angeles' secondary, viewed as one of the biggest free agency additions of 2022. After battling an ankle injury in the preseason and struggling through five games, Jackson saw his season come to a devastating end when he tore his patellar tendon.

The Chargers gave Jackson a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. From 2018-2021, he allowed the lowest NFL Passer rating as the nearest defender in the entire league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Jackson was a Second-team All-Pro selection in the season before signing with Los Angeles.

At the start of 2023 free agency, Jackson posted videos of himself training on social media. Two months later, Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that Jackson was progressing well.

The Chargers are hopeful that Jackson can have a bounce-back season in his second year with the team. Without Jackson, the Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their wild-card playoff game.