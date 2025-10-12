The 2025 NFL trade deadline is less than one month away. NFL teams have until November 4th to make any final trades to shore up their rosters ahead of a late-season run at the playoffs. It seems that a pair of NFL teams are already viewed as sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Sunday that the Jets and Titans have received plenty of trade interest ahead of the deadline.

“Teams have called the Jets and Titans about potential trades, which is not a surprise given their combined 1-9 record,” Rapoport and Garafolo wrote. “Tennessee remains open for business, and after the Jets return from London where they play the Broncos on Sunday, they'll regroup and asses where they are.”

Both teams are viewed as sellers ahead of the deadline because of their poor records. However, Rapoport and Garafolo cited the Jarvis Brownlee trade as one reason why each team could be buyers at the deadline.

“Trades are possible,” they added, “but don't be surprised if teams without great records acquire talent for future years, as the Jets recently did when they traded for Titans CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Good value is good value.”

Anything is possible, but both teams will likely receive plenty of additional calls about their players between now and November 4th.

Which Jets, Titans players could be traded before NFL trade deadline?

But which players are most likely to be traded at the deadline?

There are a few early names that make sense.

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly seeking a running back after rookie Omarion Hampton went on injured reserve recently. That could put someone like Jets running back Breece Hall in the mix as a trade candidate.

Hall wants to stay with the Jets, but he could be sent packing anyways if the Chargers, or a different team, make a good enough offer.

It's also possible that Titans running backs Tony Pollard or Tyjae Spears could also receive trade interest.

Rapoport and Garafolo also mentioned Titans edge rusher Arden Key as a player who has garnered some interest. He will not play in Week 6 because of a quad injury.

Key only has six total tackles and one-and-a-half sacks during his first five games this season. But he could still be a valuable rotational piece on a contending team.

It will be fascinating to see which moves happen at the NFL trade deadline this season.