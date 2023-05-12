Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Chargers had a busy 2022 offseason, and one of the big moves was bringing in JC Jackson to help anchor the secondary. Unfortunately, Jackson’s first season with the Chargers was full of injuries, and he played just five games before suffering a season-ending injury.

JC Jackson is hoping for a return once the season begins, and he gave a somewhat encouraging update regarding his recovery process (h/t Christian Gonzales of NFL.com).

“It’s more mental than physical. Physically, I’m working every day. Hopefully, the goal is to be 100 percent when the season gets here. But you gotta enjoy the journey. We’ll see how it goes when the season gets here, but my goal is to be at 100 percent. Right now we are still in the phase of OTAs. I haven’t gotten into the training camp process yet.”

Jackson’s comments are somewhat encouraging but also a bit of a concern. Nonetheless, as he mentions, his goal is to be ready for the season, and the Chargers sure hope he is.

After a stellar run with the New England Patriots, the Chargers and Brandon Staley are hoping Jackson can become the main piece at the cornerback position. The question is, can he remain healthy? With the offseason in full force and Jackson working on his recovery, he admits that’s his main goal:

“My No. 1 goal for next year is to have a healthy season. To remain healthy this season, that’s my goal.”

If JC Jackson is healthy, the defense that includes Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, and Derwin James should be a tough group to deal with.