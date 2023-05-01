Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2023 NFL Draft without a glaring need. Fans wanted them desperately to grab a speedy wide receiver to stretch the field for Justin Herbert. Others were pounding the table for Bijan Robinson, although that dream ended when the Atlanta Falcons selected him at No. 8 overall.

In the last two drafts, the Chargers selected offensive linemen — Rahsawn Slater and Zion Johnson. This time, they went with another offensive player, TCU WR Quentin Johnston.

The Chargers had an excellent draft, and let’s give some grades for each pick.

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 NFL Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 21- WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

Grade: B

The Chargers needed a wide receiver, with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams getting older. Boston College WR Zay Flowers was a popular pick, but the Chargers went with Johnston, another tall, big WR that is nearly identical to Williams. Johnston is a big-time player and should benefit greatly from Herbert throwing passes. Plus, with the injuries across the Bolts WR room the last couple of seasons, Johnston should step up and fill a significant need in LA. Oh, and don’t forget that Kellen Moore is the OC now.

Chargers got another deep threat 🎯🔥 TCU star WR Quentin Johnston is heading to L.A. pic.twitter.com/zGGo55VzGo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 28, 2023

Round 2, Pick 54- EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (USC)

Grade: A

Out of all the draft picks by the Chargers, this is my favorite of them all. Tuipulotu was an absolute force at USC, and he had 12.5 sacks for the Trojans this past season. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack form a formidable pass rush dup, but Bosa played just five regular season games, so adding depth is a big key here. Moreover, Tuipulotu could be used across the defensive line in other ways, and his effort and power should have fans loving this pick.

Love the fit of Tuli Tuipulotu along the Chargers’ front. Powerful, active hands, can slide up/down as well to compliment Mack/Bosa. pic.twitter.com/EzfdgJbrsp — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 30, 2023

Round 3, Pick 85: LB Daiyan Henley (Washington State)

Grade: A

The Chargers let Drue Tranquill walk in free agency, and it didn’t take long for them to bring in his hopeful replacement. Henley had 50 tackles with four sacks and an interception in his final season for Washington State. He was born in Los Angeles, so a homecoming is essential for him too. Hanley’s speed and quick reactions are impressive, and he also gets to work with Eric Kendricks. Hanley has a solid shot at becoming a starter, and this is one of the Chargers’ best value picks of the draft.

Round 4, Pick 125: WR Derius Davis (TCU)

Grade: C+

The Chargers double-dipped at the WR position. With Deandre Carter leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders, LA needed a new return man. They found their guy with another TCU WR selection, and Davius has a ton of talent. The Chargers got their speedster in Davis, and he should be a depth WR addition, plus the likely starter as the returner.

Chargers wanted some speed. They got some speed in Derius Davis. Via @mockdraftable pic.twitter.com/lD56ZiNekp — ryan anderson (@RLAndersonLAFB) April 29, 2023

The only reason this gets a grade of C+ is that Davis likely would’ve been around in the 5th or 6th rounds, even later, potentially.

Round 5, Pick 156: OG Jordan McFadden (Clemson)

Grade: B+

Another year, and another OL headed to the Chargers. Jordan McFadden is as good as advertised, and this is an excellent depth piece after they watched Matt Feiler sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. McFadden is a tackle with a lot of experience, but there’s a chance he gets moved to guard in the NFL.

New Chargers OL Jordan McFadden + Fluid footwork in pass protection + Upper body strength, length and leverage to keep rushers at bay + Great at sealing backside of run plays + Experience (Over 2,800 snaps) + Position flexibility pic.twitter.com/rFyKlBTmWw — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) April 29, 2023

Round 6, Pick 200: DT Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Grade: B

The Chargers needed some DL depth due to a flurry of injuries. Enter Scott Matlock. He is a prototypical three-technique player, and his athleticism is through the roof, not to mention his high motor. Matlock has much to improve if he wants to become an every-down player in the NFL, but for now, he will be a rotational piece, barring a significant injury up front. One interesting tidbit is that Matlock caught some passes at Boise State, and perhaps Kellen Moore intends to use him on offense as well.

oh wow another weapon for justin herbert pic.twitter.com/4bWwDXr6xj — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 29, 2023

Round 7, Pick 239: QB Max Duggan (TCU)

Grade: D

The Chargers selected their third TCU player in the NFL Draft, which was quite surprising. This pick was a shock to many. Yes, Max Duggan is a solid QB prospect that just led TCU to the national title game. On the other hand, there’s a decent chance he would’ve been there as an undrafted free agent. He is a big-time project quarterback, although the Chargers needed some depth after having just Justin Herbert and Easton Stick on the roster.