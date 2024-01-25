Jim Harbaugh's return to the Chargers has the team owner, Dean Spanos, positively thrilled.

Los Angeles Chargers owner Dean Spanos got his man, and he couldn't sound more excited to have Jim Harbaugh back with the organization that once employed Harbaugh as a player.

“Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward,” said Spanos in a statement released by the team's official website.

Spanos harped on the Harbaugh family's relationship to football, while also acknowledging Harbaugh's past as a quarterback for the Chargers over 20 years ago.

“The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like Schembechler and Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been — as their coach.

“And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?”

Harbaugh, Chargers come full circle

Harbaugh started 17 games across the 1999 and 2000 seasons for the Chargers, posting a record of 6-11 as a starter. He endured a miserable campaign in 2000, going 0-5 in his starts for the Bolts.

But Spanos will be thrilled to welcome back Coach Harbaugh, who has produced strong results in collegiate stints at the University of San Diego, Stanford, and Michigan. Harbaugh also led the San Francisco 49ers for four seasons (2011-2014), compiling a record of 44-19.

Spanos' son John, the Chargers' President of Football Operations, lauded Harbaugh's program-building success

“You don't build a resume like Jim's by accident, and you don't do it by yourself,” said the younger Spanos. “You need a team. And nobody has built a team more successfully, and repeatedly, in recent history than Jim Harbaugh. His former players swear by him, and his opponents swear at him.

“Jim is one of one, and we couldn't be more excited to have him back in the Chargers organization as our head coach.”