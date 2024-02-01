Former Michigan coach believes he made the right move by moving to the Chargers

When Michigan won the national championship in college football by defeating Washington, it brought great joy to the Wolverines and their fans. It also brought a superb opportunity for head coach Jim Harbaugh. He could have stayed in Ann Arbor with the opportunity to continue his legacy at the Big Ten school or pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh said that the Chargers were the right fit plainly because of how the Spanos family pursued him—"They made it clear they liked what I did and how I did it." In other words, they were willing to go all-in in how Harbaugh wanted to build it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2024

He chose the latter, and he quickly came to an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers to become the team's head coach. Harbaugh has been driven to win games and championships since childhood, since his father Jack Harbaugh was a college coach of some renown.

Jim Harbaugh came close to winning a Super Bowl in his first go-round as a head coach in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, but his team fell short in Super Bowl XLVII when the Niners were defeated 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens — coached by John Harbaugh.

Now that Harbaugh has a college football title to his credit, he wants a Super Bowl title, and he is convinced that the Chargers are the right fit for him. He said that the partnership with Chargers owner Dean Spanos was the way to go.

“They made it clear they liked what I did and how I did it. I believe Dean, the Spanos family, and myself share relentlessness.”

The Chargers were expected to battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West title last season, but the team fell apart under former head coach Brandon Staley and finished in last place with a 5-12 record.