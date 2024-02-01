Jim Harbaugh drops lofty goal of Chargers winning multiple Super Bowls.

The Los Angeles Chargers arguably made the most exciting hire this offseason after acquiring Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan. On Thursday, Harbaugh was given his introductory press conference and he's already providing some head-turning goals for the franchise.

Harbaugh doesn't seem to be messing around, as he stated a goal of his is to win multiple Super Bowls as the head coach of the Chargers, according to Ryan DePaul of FanDuel. Considering Jim Harbaugh's coaching pedigree, Los Angeles is in a great spot moving forward.

“‘Our goal is to treat people in a first-class manner and to win multiple championships.' – Jim Harbaugh.”

During the presser, Harbaugh even reiterated that one Super Bowl would not be enough for his tenure with the Chargers, per LA-based sports reporter, James Brizuela. It's a pretty bold goal considering how difficult it is to win a championship in the NFL.

“‘It needs to be multiple championships.'” Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on goal with the team.”

That might be easier said than done. The Chargers play in the AFC West alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company have completely taken over the league these last six seasons. Regardless, Jim Harbaugh seems confident in his new team.

We should expect a big season for Justin Herbert next year. On top of making a big acquisition to the coaching staff, the Chargers' front office will be busy filling out the remainder of the roster. Harbaugh is here for the long haul after signing a five-year deal with the club. So, it'll be interesting to see LA can do during that time.