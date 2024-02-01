Jim Harbaugh is bringing positive energy to the Chargers straight from the jump.

After leaving the Michigan football program, Jim Harbaugh was finally introduced as the Los Angeles Chargers' new head coach. Harbaugh did not hesitate to show his excitement for his new team, as he praised quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James in his opening press conference.

Jim Harbaugh sings Chargers stars' praises in his introductory press conference

Harbaugh gave his opening remarks to reporters at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. He was adamant about his excitement to coach Los Angeles' offensive and defensive stars.

“The pros on this team, Justin Herbert, you see he's a crown jewel in the NFL. Derwin James, there's another one. You talk about someone getting me fired up…We got guys,” Harbaugh exclaimed, per Fernando Ramirez.

The new head coach did not end his praise there. He noted how great it was to see wide receiver Keenan Allen and left tackle Rashawn Slater in the building. Furthermore, Harbaugh praised the Chargers for their work ethic and said they are “hungry to win.”

The former Michigan football head coach has a plethora of talent to take to the next level. Harbaugh's extensive experience leading the Wolverines and the San Francisco 49ers should bode well in LA.

Of course, Justin Herbert will be the star to watch for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Herbert threw for 3,134 yards, 2o touchdowns, and boasted a QBR of 64.1 in 2023-24.

Moreover, Derwin James was similarly productive on defense. He amassed 86 solo tackles, one interception, and seven passes defended.

The two stars hope to continue to elevate the Chargers as Jim Harbaugh prepares the team to climb the AFC West.