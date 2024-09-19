The Los Angeles Chargers hold the top spot in the AFC West after two games. Justin Herbert outclassed both Bryce Young and Gardner Minshew in their quarterback battles which is a good sign of things to come. While they are far from being at the peak of their powers, Coach Jim Harbaugh posits that they would not have gotten this far without the help of guys like Jesse Minter, Ryan Ficken, and Greg Roman.

The Chargers head honcho is known for his fun quips and masterful soundbites whenever he steps in front of the media. His statements about the coaching staff after they won over the Bryce Young-led Panthers were no different. Jim Harbaugh had a lot of praise for the staff that has been continuously helping the Justin Herbert-led squad grow, via Ryan DePaul of FanDuel.

“Like Moses, I’m gonna die leaning on my staff. Greg Roman, Jesse Minter, Ryan Ficken, and those coordinators are, in my opinion, some of the best in the business,” the Chargers head honcho.

The last time Coach Harbaugh said this line was a week before the Michigan Wolverines faced the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Will they be able to replicate the same outcome for the Chargers this season?

Chargers' all-around dominance leads to the Bryce Young-led squad's demolition

It was an all-around effort that helped Justin Herbert take over the game against the Panthers. Coach Greg Roman pushed Justin Hebert and their weapons to keep the ball moving forward with his schemes. As a result, the Chargers notched an insane 349-yard total with an average gain of 5.4 yards per play.

Coach Jesse Minter also placed the Chargers' defense in a position to deter the Panthers from getting close to scoring too. Their opponents had to punt seven times because the average that the Chargers were giving them was only 3.5 yards. Moreover, Young and his offense only converted one play out of 12 attempts whenever they were at third down. It was a very masterful performance with Coach Ryan Ficken rounding it out with JK Scott punting the ball with a total of 129 yards in three kicks.