After leaving Michigan amidst a cloud of allegations, Jim Harbaugh has made a triumphant return to the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2012, and as one might expect, the overreactions have come in strong following such a promising beginning. Harbaugh's presence alone has generated a significant amount of hype, but given that this is the Chargers we're talking about—Harbaugh-led or not—it might be wise to pump the brakes on some of these early-season reactions.

Overreaction: The Chargers will make the playoffs

Even before Harbaugh coached his first quarter with the Chargers, many had already penciled them in as a playoff team for the 2024 season. That sentiment has only intensified following their 2-0 start.

Since Justin Herbert took over in 2020, he's kept the Chargers in playoff contention, but poor coaching has limited them to just one playoff appearance during his tenure as the starting quarterback. That lone appearance ended in heartbreak with a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Now, in his fifth season, Herbert is on his third head coach. He's also struggling with injuries yet again, which has been a lingering problem in his career.

This isn't to say the Chargers won't make the playoffs, but it's not a guarantee either, especially if Herbert can't stay healthy. Also, the AFC remains a fiercely competitive conference, and the Chargers still have to contend with the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, twice a year in the AFC West. While the Chargers' strong start is encouraging, the path to the playoffs is far from automatic.

Overreaction: The Chargers will have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL

If there's one thing to know about the Harbaugh brothers, it's their love for the ground game. Jim Harbaugh has built his reputation on running the football, going back to his days at San Diego State, through his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers, and up to his last season at Michigan.

Through Week 2, the Chargers are embracing this philosophy, ranking No. 2 in the league with 395 rushing yards, trailing only the Green Bay Packers, who have 424 yards. Much of this success is due to offseason acquisition J.K. Dobbins, who currently leads the NFL in rushing with 266 yards and two touchdowns. Gus Edwards has also contributed effectively, adding 85 yards to the ground game.

While the Chargers seem primed to thrive in the running game this season and beyond with Harbaugh at the helm, leading the league in rushing in his first year might be a stretch.

The Packers, who currently lead the league, will likely rely even more on Josh Jacobs—the NFL's third-leading rusher—with Jordan Love sidelined for the next few weeks. Jacobs was already a significant part of their game plan, as seen in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Ravens are always a threat with their run-heavy approach, led by Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. And let's not forget the San Francisco 49ers, who, when Christian McCaffrey returns, will have a formidable one-two punch with him and Jordan Mason.

Finishing in the top five in rushing? Probably. But leading the league? That might not happen this season.

Overreaction: Quentin Johnston is fixed

The biggest surprise for the Chargers in their dominant Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers was the emergence of Quentin Johnston, who hauled in two touchdowns—matching his total from all of last season. The 2023 first-round pick (No. 21 overall) had been labeled a bust up until Sunday's breakout performance.

Among 197 qualifying wide receivers last season, Johnston ranked 171st in catch rate (56.7%) and had a 4.5% drop rate, according to Give Me Sport. Many had already written him off, especially after reports from training camp earlier this year highlighted his continued struggles with dropped passes. However, Johnston has flipped the narrative and now leads the Chargers in receiving touchdowns (2), yards (89), and receptions (8), dropping only three of his targets so far this season.

While it's encouraging to see Johnston seem to make progress, he still has a lot to prove that he was worthy of his first round selection a year ago.