The Los Angeles Chargers have cruised to a 2-0 start to the 2024 NFL campaign, which has been a fairly surprising development considering not much was expected of them this season. A big reason for their success has been due to the strong play of quarterback Justin Herbert under center, as he has made due with a middling supporting cast so far this season.

Herbert hasn't exactly put up huge numbers through two games (31/46, 274 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT), but he's managed to move the ball up and down the field for Los Angeles, and it's led to a pair of wins. However, the team was dealt some worrying news on Wednesday, as it was revealed that Herbert was going to appear on the team's injury report with an ankle injury.

Via Daniel Popper:

“Justin Herbert will be listed on today's injury report with an ankle injury. Practice status TBD.”

Chargers hoping for good Justin Herbert injury update

Herbert picked up a right leg injury during the Chargers Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers, and while he finished the game, he underwent x-rays on the leg after the game. The good news is that they came back negative, but it's clear the team is going to implement a cautious approach with their star quarterback ahead of their Week 3 action.

With the x-rays being negative, Herbert appears to have avoided a serious injury, but it doesn't look like he's out of the woods just yet. It will be worth keeping an eye out for the Chargers practice report on Wednesday when it comes out, as Herbert's level of participation will give a better idea of where his injury status stands for the time being.

It doesn't seem like Herbert's status for the Chargers Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers is in serious doubt right now, but it looks like the team is intent on playing it safe with him ahead of the game in order to keep him as healthy as possible. That much was made clear by comments from head coach Jim Harbaugh, as he didn't seem overly concerned about the injury.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh tells reporters that Justin Herbert will be listed with an ankle injury at practice today. Did not seem to be a major issue. ‘Crystal ball? Expect him to get better every day. I was in a meeting with him. Said he was feeling much better and good today.'”

Either way, given how important Herbert is to the Chargers, this is certainly an injury situation that bears watching. In the grand scheme of things, though, it simply seems like LA is employing a cautious strategy when it comes to managing Herbert ahead of their Week 3 clash with the Steelers.