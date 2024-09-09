The Los Angeles Chargers started the Jim Harbaugh era with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh made his return to the NFL with a 22-10 win at home in which they only allowed three points in the second half. The win was impressive, even if the offense did not have their best. The coach took to social media to express his admiration for his new team.

The first half was a tough one for Harbaugh's Chargers. They were down 7-6 after 3o minutes and had punted the ball five times. The coach proved why he was worth the investment, making half-time adjustments that pushed the Chargers to victory. One of those adjustments was giving the ball to a big offseason acquisition.

Running back JK Dobbins spent the first three years of his career playing for Jim's brother John Harbaugh in Baltimore. He was signed by the Chargers and made a massive impact on the team. Dobbins ran for 135 yards on just ten carries and had one of the offense's two touchdowns on the day.

The Chargers look to continue this momentum in Week 2 against the Panthers. After their blowout loss to the Saints, it would appear that Harbaugh and company are on their way to a 2-0 start. What do they need to do to make sure they return to the playoffs in 2024?

Expectations for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers had one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL last year. They fired Brandon Staley late in the year on the way to a 5-12 finish and the fifth overall pick. Los Angeles won the Jim Harbaugh lottery, finally wooing him away from Michigan after he won the national championship in college. Pairing a proven winner in Harbaugh with quarterback Justin Herbert should push them out of last season's disappointment.

Week 1 is already proof of that, as the Raiders were the winners in one of the most embarrassing losses ever. The Chargers lost 63-21 on Thursday Night Football in Week 15, ending Staley's run as the head coach. By then, Antonio Pierce had already made his impact on the Raiders after he took over as an interim after Josh McDaniels was fired.

Now just a few games later, Harbaugh and the Chargers look to be rolling towards another playoff appearance. While the Raiders have one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, it is still impressive to hold them to three second-half points. They also needed to win to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs. The nine-time defending AFC West champions opened the season with a win on Thursday night.

The Chargers are expected to make the playoffs this season after missing so dramatically last year. The AFC Wild Card will be a crowded group, with the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins sending two teams down, the loser of the Bengals and Ravens claiming a spot, and the Colts and Jaguars vying for one as well. If the Chargers can put heat on the Chiefs at the top of their division, it would create a very interesting playoff race in December.