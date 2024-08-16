Living in Southern California, notably Los Angeles, comes with plenty of upside. It is a beautiful location and the weather is often quite nice. However, living in LA is also quite expensive, even for professional athletes. Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt, who is from Minnesota, discussed his experience of living in LA so far, via Up & Adams.

“The biggest thing for me is I'm a midwest kid,” Alt said. “So LA is a little bit different. Getting used to the price of everything and living. Transportation… is a little bit different. I'm used to five miles taking five minutes, not 25-30 minutes. So getting used to that kind of stuff.”

Alt was selected fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chargers. The Notre Dame product has the potential to become a star offensive tackle at the NFL level. Los Angeles is hoping that he can protect quarterback Justin Herbert at a high level for years to come.

Alt is clearly still adjusting to living in LA, however. With that being said, he later made sure to note that living in Los Angeles has its positive elements as well.

“You can't complain about that, it's beautiful, LA,” Alt continued.

More comments from Chargers' Joe Alt about living in LA

Nevertheless, Alt was later asked by Up & Adams host Kay Adams to further explain his comments about the high price of living in the city.

“It's not one thing… Rent was a little interesting,” Alt said. “I wasn't expecting that. Coming from the midwest, it was like ‘woah!' Little bit more than I was expecting. You're paying for what you get to see. You get oceans on one side, mountain on the other side. You can't really ask for a better geographical area.”

Alt will continue to get used to living in Los Angeles. It certainly requires a lengthy adjustment period, but he will make the transition. His primary focus at the moment is on preparing for the 2024 season as he looks to play a big role for the Chargers.