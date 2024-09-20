Just two games into the 2024 NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa is already impressed with rookie offensive tackle Joe Alt. Bosa was on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long and praised Alt's first career game against All-Pro stud Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I think it was a huge week for him. I think rookie tackle might be one of the hardest positions to play in football. Coming out, you have all the eyes on you, watching you go against a premiere guy like Maxx. For him to come out of that game having a great game, having confidence as a tackle is a huge part of their game. To be able to come out, I wouldn’t say lockdown; I haven’t watched the film, don’t want to trash Maxx at all, but he definitely more than held his own out there.”

PFF has graded Alt to a 78.5 thus far. That's 11th best among all offensive tackles. Paired with Rashawn Slater's 83.4 grade, the Chargers have one of the best pairs of offensive tackles to open the season.

Bosa continued, “I knew from the beginning just the way he carried himself, his athleticism, his size obviously but the way he can bend and just being a smart guy that wants to work.”

Alt's 79.1 pass block grade (14th overall) and 74.6 run block grade (18th) show how well-balanced and talented the rookie is so early in his career.

All the hype surrounding Chargers' rookie Joe Alt

Chargers' offensive coordinator Greg Roman discussed the potential of Joe Alt and put him in very exclusive company.

“The potential is limitless,” Roman said. “I was with Jonathan Ogden many years ago, and (Alt) has a chance to touch that stratosphere. But that's a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of knowledge, a lot of experience away. Crosby Week 1, now you’ve got T.J. Watt, Merry Christmas.”

Alt will face Steelers' EDGE T.J. Watt in Week 3 and the All-Pro shared his early impressions of the rookie via Pittsburgh's X Live account.

“I think he does some great things in the pass and in the run game. Obviously, when you're selected that high, it's for a reason, and I think he's done some good things through two weeks.”

It's a boilerplate response, but still respectful words for Alt from an accomplished player.

The 2-0 Chargers travel to Pittsburgh to face the 2-0 Steelers for their Week 3 contest on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 p.m. EST.