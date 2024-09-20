Through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the true surprise stories of the AFC.

They've dominated on the ground, put up just enough yards through the air to stress a defense, and played with the sort of swagger Jim Harbaugh teams are known for, with his undefeated streak from Michigan somehow still going strong for over a year.

And yet, in Week 3, they find themselves facing off against one of the best defenses in the NFL, traveling to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers in a battle of the undefeated. Win and the Chargers continue to shine, exciting fans and shocking pundits alike. But if they lose? Well, fans will call it all a fluke, or at least question if Harbaugh's unconventional approach can last long-term. Still, even if Justin Herbert is questionable for the game, the Chargers' win shouldn't be impossible, as they have what it takes to win the battle of the trenches.

1. JK Dobbins fully establishes himself as the Chargers' RB1

Through the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season, JK Dobbins has two very interesting stats that feel like they can't possibly co-exist: he both leads the NFL in rushing yards but doesn't lead his own team in rushing attempts.

Shocking, right? But it's true; while Dobbins does lead the NFL in rushing yards at 266, with a long of 61 and an average yards per run of 9.9 – effectively a first down every time he runs the ball – the fourth-year runner out of Ohio State actually trails his fellow former Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards in rushing attempts by two, 29 to 27.

In Week 3, that needs to change.

Now granted, Edwards does provide Harbaugh and company with a very different look than Dobbins, with the former dropping the thunder as a big bruiser between the tackles while the latter is more of a lighting strike of dynamic energy every time he touches the ball, forming a dynamic duo the likes of which LA hasn't seen since Reggie Bush and LenDale White back at USC. Still, Edwards has only actually rushed for 85 yards on his 29 attempts, giving him an average rushing attempt of 2.9 yards per carry, or seven fewer yards than Dobbins.

Granted, if Dobbins runs the ball more frequently, rushing the ball 75 percent of the time versus his current 50-50 split with Edwards, his average numbers will certainly go down, as they are already propped up by a few massive runs, but does that really matter? Dobbins is a threat to take it to the house any time he touches the ball, and as a result, he should touch it more often, with Edwards playing more of a situational role as a power change of pace option or in short-yardage situations.

2. The Steelers finally allow a rushing touchdown

In a similarly unlikely case of statistical intrigue, while the Chargers are the second-best rushing offense in the NFL, the Steelers have found themselves the proud owner of an unblemished record, as despite ranking 14th in rushing yards allowed, fourth in rushing yards allowed, with 153 yards recorded on the ground by the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos combined, they haven't allowed a single rushing touchdown.

Sounds crazy, right? But again, it's true; despite going head-to-head with one of the best running backs in the NFL in Bijan Robinson, and Javonte Williams, who had 774 yards last season, the Steelers have given up an average of just 76.5 yards per game, and have kept foes completely out of the endzone through 120 minutes of NFL action.

In Week 3, there's a very good chance that changes, as Harbaugh has shown he's willing to commit to the run to a comedic degree, and with Herbert injured, the team may exceed its 35.5 rushing attempts per game, even if the Steelers' defensive front is a whole heck of a lot harder to run against than the Las Vegas Raiders or the Carolina Panthers.

Trotting out a defensive front seven headlined by the ageless wonder Cam Heyward up front, with ex-Ravens Pro Bowler Patrick Queen leading the linebacker group, and the dynamic duo of TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith rushing off the edge, the Steelers have put together one of the best defenses in the NFL, with their passing defense ranking 14th and having only allowed a single passing touchdown. But the Chargers might just have the better personnel up front and should be able to win the battle of the trenches and, as a result, pick up triple-digit rushing yards for the third week in a row and keep their rushing touchdown streak alive for good measure, too.

3. The Chargers keep their undefeated streak alive

After allowing less than 14 points in each of their first two weeks of the season, the Chargers find themselves facing off against a team who put up 18 points in Week 1, even if they dropped down to 13 in Week 2 against the Broncos. While the Steelers are likely the best team the Chargers have faced so far this season, they also aren't very good, with their offense among the worst in the NFL and their defense only capable of carrying them so far should they fall into a shootout.

Will the Chargers be able to put up 20-plus points for the third week in a row? That remains to be seen – especially considering Herbert's status – but they will certainly look to keep their dominance train a-rollin', and even the 2024 edition of the Steel Curtain likely won't be enough to break their undefeated streak just yet, especially if Justin Fields continues to throw for less than 160 yards per game.