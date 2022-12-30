By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Joey Bosa has been out for the Los Angeles Chargers since Week 3. But as the Chargers gear up to face the Los Angeles Rams, it appears that Bosa is finally ready to return to the field.

Bosa has been out as he dealt with a groin injury. When asked if Bosa would be activated and on the field Sunday, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Chargers’ head coach Brandon Staley said, “That’s the plan.”

Bosa’s 21-day practice window to return from IR has already been opened. The Chargers will not have three weeks to decide whether to activate Bosa or shut him down for the season. It looks like it’ll be an easy decision for Los Angeles, as Bosa seems ready to return to action in Week 17.

Joey Bosa has been a beast throughout his seven-year NFL career. In 82 games, he has racked up 298 tackles, 75 for a loss, 133 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles and 59.5 sacks. Bosa is a four-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Chargers have been middle of the pack defensively this season. They currently rank 19th in total defense, allowing 342.4 yards per game. They’re also in the middle of the field in terms of sacks. Los Angeles’ 35 sacks are higher than just 11 other teams.

Bosa will certainly be able to provide a spark on the Chargers’ defensive line. Los Angeles has already clinched a playoff spot. Adding Bosa back into the lineup gives the Chargers another dominant force on the defensive side of the ball.

Now fully healthy, Bosa is once again ready to wreak havoc for the Chargers.